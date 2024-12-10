New 30 year lease purchase agreement for Desert Regional Medical Center

Today officials with Desert Healthcare District, Desert Care Network, and Tenet Healthcare held a celebration as they signed the 30 year lease purchase agreement for Desert Regional Medical Center.

Measure AA was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November by a margin of 72%.

The agreement would cover $220 million dollars in state mandated seismic upgrades to the hospital in the coming years. Plans for these upgrades must be submitted to the state by January 1, 2026.

There's also $650 million dollars worth of funds that will be provided to the Desert Healthcare District to continue the development of equitable access to care.

Also discussed tonight were plans to expand the emergency department and admitting areas at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio.

The passage of the agreement was not without resistance, with some hospital employees voicing opposition to Tenet's management.