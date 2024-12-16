California offering $2,000 e-bike incentive, here’s how you can claim it

Beginning on December 18th, the state of California is offering residents a monetary incentive to buy an e-bike.

The California E-bike Incentive Project, launched by the California Air Resources Board, was created to lower cost barriers to a technology that can replace cars, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower transportation costs.

The incentive program is also being implemented to move towards a sustainable future. According to the state, by making e-bikes more accessible, the state will reduce its carbon footprint and empower residents to adopt healthier, more environmentally friendly lifestyles. Its also an effort to make transportation more affordable and available for lower-income residents.

To qualify for the $2,000 e-bike voucher, applicants must be California residents aged 18 or older. Residency is verified through a valid California driver's license, AB 60 license, or state identification card. Additionally, applicants must meet specific income criteria, with household income not exceeding 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). This ensures that the program targets those who would benefit most from financial assistance.

Household income must be less than $45,180 for individuals, $61,320 for a family of two and $93,600 for a family of four.

After you are approved for the program, you will receive a coupon code for the base coupon valued at $1,750, with an additional $250 for priority applicants.

The coupons have to be used within 45 days of approval. Eligible e-bikes must comply with California's three-class e-bike system, have passed safety certifications such as ANSI/CAN/UL-2849 or EN-15194, and must be equipped with battery-powered lights. They have to come with a minimum one-year warranty and be delivered fully assembled as well.