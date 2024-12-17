Skip to Content
Operation Holiday Cheer in full swing

Published 6:05 PM

Lights and sirens activated.

Local law enforcement on a mission to spread joy to those who also keep the community safe -- healthcare workers.

From Indio to Palm Springs, Eisenhower to Desert Regional, officers paraded through the valley to show their appreciation.

Local healthcare workers say they appreciate the community coming together to cheer them up, in a job that can sometimes be very stressful.

Operation Holiday Cheer starts Tuesday in Riverside County, including the Coachella Valley. It continues Wednesday in San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila

