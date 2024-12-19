Galilee Center’s annual holiday food and gift distribution in Mecca today

The Galilee Center in Mecca is working to make the holidays brighter for many families.

Volunteers for the Center gathered Monday to package toys and gifts in preparation for its annual holiday drive-through distributions for families.

The drive-through food basket distribution is today, December 19th, starting at 2:00 p.m., and the drive-through toy distribution will be on Friday, December 20th, also starting at 2:00 p.m.

Families must pre-register for the toy distribution by calling 760-396-9100. For more information on how to donate or get involved, please visit galileecenter.org.

