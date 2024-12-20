Skip to Content
CHP and Galilee Center toy giveaway brings Christmas cheer

today at 10:01 PM
At least 800 families are having a very happy Christmas this year through the California Highway Patrol's CHiPs for Kids program and the Galilee Center in Mecca.

Kids got some well deserved Christmas gifts on Friday at the Center, all from those who participated in CHiPs for Kids over the last month with "Cover the Cruiser" events and donations to area Walgreens stores.

The many volunteers at the Center and CHP Officer David Torres were there to welcome all and watch the smiling faces as bikes and bags of gifts were handed out to families who registered for the event.

Walgreens Palm Desert Store Manager Steve Kuhn says it's great to see the happy faces of all the kids, and reports there were over 5,000 toys donated at Walgreens alone. Thousands more gifts and toys were collected at "Cover the Cruiser."

Cynthia White

