PSUSD passes resolution to protect students’ privacy on immigration status

Palm Springs Unified School District
December 20, 2024 11:20 PM
The Palm Springs Unified School District Board passed a resolution on Tuesday "Providing All Children Equal Access to Education, Regardless of Immigration Status."

PSUSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Signoret told families on Friday that the resolution is to let the community know that all students in the District, regardless of their immigration status, have equal access to an education as well as to every service the District offers.

Dr. Signoret added that the District does not maintain citizenship records of any students, and will do everything possible to protect the privacy of all students.

District Board of Directors say the resolution reaffirms federal regulations and state law prohibiting schools from disclosing personal identifiable student information to anyone, including law enforcement, without parental or guardian consent, court order or health emergency, as well as reaffirms the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 2011 policy that immigration enforcement activity will not be conducted in any “sensitive” location, including schools.

Cynthia White

