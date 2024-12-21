Play in the snow at Palm Springs Air Museum Snowtopia
To the delight of many families, Snowtopia kicked off on Friday night at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
The Museum is calling it a Winter Wonderland for the entire family. There's a real snow playground, with Frosty the Snowman, bounce houses, activities for kids, a holiday train, and Santa Claus himself.
All of this can be enjoyed from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Air Museum until Sunday. Admission is $15 per person, or $75 for a group of up to six, and kids 5 and under are free.