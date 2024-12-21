Skip to Content
News

Play in the snow at Palm Springs Air Museum Snowtopia

By
today at 12:21 AM
Published 12:11 AM

To the delight of many families, Snowtopia kicked off on Friday night at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The Museum is calling it a Winter Wonderland for the entire family. There's a real snow playground, with Frosty the Snowman, bounce houses, activities for kids, a holiday train, and Santa Claus himself.

All of this can be enjoyed from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Air Museum until Sunday. Admission is $15 per person, or $75 for a group of up to six, and kids 5 and under are free.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content