Seniors’ Christmas wishes come true at Desert Hot Springs Senior Center

The City of Desert Hot Springs handed out gifts at the Senior Center on Monday, as part of their "Adopt a Senior" event for the holidays.

As we previously reported, the Senior Center had a "Wish Tree" decorated with ornaments that had Christmas wishes from Senior Center members who may be in need or without family for the holidays. Over the last few weeks, community members signed up to help fulfill those Christmas wishes.

City leaders were on hand to help present gifts to 64 seniors who hung ornaments on the "Wish Tree."