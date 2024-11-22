‘Adopt a Senior Wish Tree’ at Desert Hot Springs Senior Center

Desert Hot Springs Senior Center invites the community to bring joy and support to local seniors who may be in need or without family during the holidays.

Starting Monday, December 2nd, the public can adopt a senior by selecting an ornament from the Adopt a Senior Wish Tree at the Center. Each ornament represents a holiday wish from one of the Senior Center members. Gifts fulfilling the wishes may be dropped off at the Center until Friday, December 20th.

There will also be a Donation Tree to support special events at the Center.

Contact Senior Services Director Melanie Lyons at 760-329-0222, ext. 213 for more information.