1 Person dead after Christmas Day Crash in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead over the Christmas holiday. According to Lt. Gustavo Araiza, they received a call just after 2:00 Christmas Day of a rollover crash near the intersection of Ramon Road and Landau Boulevard.

Araiza says "that a gray SUV was reportedly traveling southbound on Landau at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a turn at Ramon Road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over into the desert south of the intersection. During the rollover, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected."

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and died early Thursday morning. The ID of the driver is still pending a Coroner's Report. Police say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The Palm Springs Police Department's Traffic Division is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this collision or witnessed the events leading up to it, please contact the Palm Springs Police Department's Traffic Unit at (760) 323-8125 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.