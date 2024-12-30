Sheriff’s deputies in foot chase with wanted subject in Palm Desert Monday; two arrested

People in the area of Dinah Shore and Monterey in Palm Desert Monday night noted a large police presence just before 7:30 p.m., as Riverside County Sheriff's deputies tracked down two wanted subjects.

Deputies report that the incident started when they noted a wanted subject as a passenger in a car near Highway 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert. They followed the car into the parking lot of the shopping center at the corner of Monterey and Dinah Shore, and as the car parked, one of the passengers got out and ran from the vehicle.

Deputies add that the driver of the car and a minor passenger stayed in the vehicle, and they located the man who ran and discovered he had a warrant. Both he and the driver of the car were placed under arrest for their warrants, and the minor was released to a parent.