Ride-share options to prevent drunk driving and staying safe on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Day is the deadliest day of the year for drunk driving.

According to recent data, 55% of Americans drink more alcohol than usual on holidays, with that figure climbing to 65% for Gen Z.

1 in 5 Americans admit to illegally drinking and driving during the holiday season.

While there is an increased risk, there are so many alternative options to driving impaired.

While there is an increased risk, there are so many alternative options to driving impaired.

