Ride-share options to prevent drunk driving and staying safe on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Day is the deadliest day of the year for drunk driving.
According to recent data, 55% of Americans drink more alcohol than usual on holidays, with that figure climbing to 65% for Gen Z.
1 in 5 Americans admit to illegally drinking and driving during the holiday season.
While there is an increased risk, there are so many alternative options to driving impaired.
Some offering free ride-share services, including the Walter Clark Legal Group.
