Some take issue with possible Chuckwalla National Monument

As Chuckwalla National Monument becomes potentially closer to a reality, there are some people who are not pleased with the limitations it may bring to the area.

City leaders in Blythe, along the Colorado River, are concerned about it limiting economic development in and around the city.

News Channel 3's John White spoke with Executive Director of the Blue Ribbon Coalition Ben Burr, who feels the proposal for the national monument is an overreach.

Burr says he thinks the establishment of a monument is going to be controversial and exclaims, "the people who have private property and holdings or valid existing rights within the monument are going to have a lot to fight for in the coming days and months and years, and we're going to be right there with them fighting against this."

Again, the White House has not yet confirmed the purpose of Tuesday's visit, but multiple sources say President Biden will sign a proclamation to establish a Chuckwalla National Monument.

