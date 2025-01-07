Local leaders share safety recommendations amid ‘life threatening’ winds

The National Weather Service is warning that the current Santa Ana winds sweeping through the region are “life-threatening.”

Even as moisture from Tuesday's weather, including snowfall at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, brings a wintery touch to the desert.

"It doesn't always deeply penetrate into the soil," Captain Ronald Skyberg said. "Just because there is a little bit of moisture in the air doesn't necessarily mean that the fuel that we have in the desert can catch fire, especially with the sun today."

He said as people commute home from work with high winds this week, they should keep safety top of mind.

"One of the biggest things that I would say we really want to be careful of is driving with two hands on the steering wheel at all times, obeying traffic and speed laws," Skyberg said.

Assemblymember Greg Wallis released a video statement about the winds where he provided an update on the High Wind Warning in the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more details.