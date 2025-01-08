Riverside County Sheriff’s motorcycle deputy killed in crash

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed in an on-duty crash on Wednesday, the agency announced.

The deputy was identified as Timothy Corlew, who was assigned to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station as a member of its motor team.

With immense sadness & a heavy heart, I must report that the Riverside County Sheriff's Office has lost another deputy in a line of duty death. Deputy Timothy Corlew, assigned to Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Stn, was involved in an on-duty traffic accident on 1/8/25

-Sheriff Bianco pic.twitter.com/RZxTGFwrGC — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 8, 2025

Corlew was killed in a crash between his patrol motorcycle and an SUV at around 5:30 a.m. on the Riverside (91) Freeway at La Sierra Avenue in Riverside.

"It was an accident,'' CHP Officer Javier Navarro told City News Service. "Our Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is out there now, still gathering details.''

Witnesses told the CHP that Corlew's motor unit and a dark-colored SUV collided, but nothing more could be immediately confirmed.

Navarro said a statement regarding the collision would be released Wednesday afternoon.

Corlew was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Information on the other driver was unavailable.

"No one was arrested, and it's unlikely any criminal charges will be coming out of this down the road, based on what we know right now,'' Navarro said.

Corlew joined RSO in 2016. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to support Corlew's family. Click here if you would like to make a donation.