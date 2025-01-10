Palm Springs Council to continue discussion regarding drive through businesses in city

After discussion at their meeting on Thursday, the City Council elected not to move forward with a moratorium on new drive-through businesses at this time.

Council members instead requested staff to return for a discussion on how current drive-through regulations might be improved through the zoning update that is currently underway. The Council also wants to take a look at where drive throughs in the city would be appropriate, and how they should be designed.

The Council says the zoning code update will involve public outreach to local residents and the business community.