Golf fans share excitement for watching athletes in the American Express

Golf fans from around the United States and the world are eager to watch the American Express tournament at PGA West in La Quinta.

The tournament is up a running with rising stars and fan-favorite professionals as they compete to make the 70-man roster on Sunday and win it all.

The American Express said it expects 70,000 people to attend the tournament throughout the week, as fan can join for a day of golf and after hours events, including a concerts from Little Big Town on Friday and Journey on Saturday.

Many fans and even volunteers have traveled to La Quinta for the tournament, hoping to see their favorite athletes.

Barry Grobman and Don Steinbach are volunteers for the American Express and are from Canada. They each had specific players they were hoping to watch on the course, especially on Friday as it was Grobman's birthday.

"I am really excited to see Rickie Fowler," Grobman said. "I think he's just a great human, a great golfer and a real family man."

Steinbach's excitement stemmed from watching a fellow Canadian play in the tournament.

"I'm thrilled to see Nick Taylor from Canada," Steinbach said. "I'm Canadian. He's one of our favorite players there, and I'm hoping to see Nick sometime."

Steinbach wasn't the only fan hoping to support their community, as Coachella Valley resident Sylvia Pizarroso shared this excitement.

"I'm here to see Nicolas Echavarria," she said. "I'm from South America, so I'm here to support the South American golf players, including Camilo [Villegas] as well."