Community reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at Desert Hot Springs ceremony

Keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dream alive.

This is the goal of the dozens of residents and community leaders who gathered at the First Community Baptist Church on Monday to honor Dr. King's legacy.

The tribute's theme was, “What Happened to the Dream?”

Attendees said the holiday holds extra weight this year as it shares the same date as President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

People of all ages and backgrounds attended the event that included songs, performances and meaningful discussions.

