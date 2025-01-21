Skip to Content
Coachella Valley ranch offers to foster horses affected by Los Angeles fires, hosts donation drive

By
Published 11:09 AM

Three local businesses are teaming up to help horses and ranchers affected or displaced by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. The recent wildfires have devastated lives and homes, and tragically, many animals have been left without shelter, food, and care.

Fire Up Pottery in Palm Springs is teaming up with Rancho 3 Agavez de Cielo Azul and CC Notary and Tax Services to collect essential supplies for displaced animals.

What to Donate:
New or Lightly-Used Cat Beds
Canned Cat Food
Canned Dog Food
Alfalfa Pellets

The fundraiser will run from January 20th to Sunday, January 26th. You can donate between noon and 8:00 p.n. daily.

Donations can be dropped of at: Fire Up Pottery, 440 El Cielo Rd, suite 6 Palm Springs
There are several ways to help. You can drop off your donations at Fire Up Pottery during the collection period. You and your family can also jin the business for a paint session. Fire Up Pottery announced it will donate 20% of all painting studio profits during this week to Rancho 3 Agavez’s relief efforts.

You can also send monetary cash donations on your mobile device.

Zelle: Rancho3agavez@gmail.com

PayPal Rancho 3 Agavez De Cielo Azul.
https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/4772144

