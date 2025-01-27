New guidelines suggest women aged 65 and older should undergo a bone density scan. Just this month, updated guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force aim to detect osteroprpis early for more helpful treatment.

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones, making them more vulnerable to fractures and increasing the risk of severe health complications.

“It’s not because of the hip fracture itself that they die,” explained Desert Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeon Gavin Pereira, MD. “Other conditions suggest that the bones are failing. It’s something that reduces people’s mobility, and mobilities life. If you have a hip fracture or a spine fracture or wrist fracture your risk unfortunately of dying is much higher.”

Osteoporosis is more common than many realize. "Only one and five women about the age of 50 have osteoporosis one and four women above the age of 65 can have osteoporosis,” said Dr. Pereira. “Fractures due to osteoporosis are extremely common here.”

Osteoporosis is not curable, but it is preventable. A diet rich in calcium and vitamin D is essential for bone health, while regular weight-bearing exercises can help strengthen bones and improve overall mobility. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption are also key factors in maintaining healthy bones and reducing fracture risk.

These new guidelines emphasize the importance of Bone density screenings, as they play a crucial role in early detection.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information on these guidelines.