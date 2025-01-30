Architectural historian Elizabeth Harris to be honored with star of Palm Springs Walk of the Stars

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced today that architectural historian Elizabeth "Beth" Edwards Harris will be awarded 474th star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars.

The preservationist and humanitarian will be honored during a Feb. 14 ceremony at 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, according to a statement from the Chamber.

Harris was notably involved with restorations of modernist homes by William Lescaze, Carlton Winslow Jr. and Morphosis, as well as the 1947 Richard Neutra Kaufmann House, which city officials called "pivotal in establishing Palm Springs as a global destination for midcentury modern architecture."

She was a major donor in the field, including the building now known as the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center and the preservation of the Aluminaire House, as well as several exhibits in the Palm Springs Art Museum.

In addition, former Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Harris to serve as a commissioner on the California State Historic Resources Commission from 2013 to 2018.

Harris also possesses a doctorate from UCLA in Architectural History, Theory and Criticism, and she has also spoken at lectures and given interviews to publications.