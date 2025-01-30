FIND Food Bank delivers CV Cares food and essentials to LA food bank

On Wednesday the L.A. Food Bank received the money donations totaling $125,255.00 raised in our Coachella Valley Cares campaign to help aid Los Angeles area fire victims.

On Thursday, FIND Food Bank delivered all the food and essentials that were collected.

Those items included cereals, vegetables, canned meat and other non-perishables, as well as bottled water and hygiene products. In addition, FIND Food Bank also included 700 care packages that were packed with ready-to-eat items.

We again thank everyone who helped support the Coachella Valley Cares campaign.