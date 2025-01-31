Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival to begin today in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The ninth annual Taste of Jalisco Festival, featuring a carnival, music, food trucks and spirits, will begin Friday, January 31 in Cathedral City.

The event will be held until Sunday at Cathedral City Town Square and Festival Lawn at 68600 E Palm Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234.

Cathedral City residents can get free general admission on opening day by presenting a valid Cathedral City ID or utility bill with photo ID at the Solutions Desk.

Additionally, the first 250 residents attending Saturday and Sunday can receive free tickets to the headline shows by visiting the Solutions Tent inside the festival grounds and presenting proper identification.

Festival Hours are Friday, January 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Following the announcement of the headliners last month, the festival has finalized programming on two stages. All programming takes place at Cathedral City Town Square Park and environs and the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Schedule below:

CATHEDRAL CITY STAGE SCHEDULE

Friday, January 31, 2025

5:00 PM: House Music

House Music 6:00 PM: DJ A1

DJ A1 7:00 PM: Outlaw Mariachi

Outlaw Mariachi 9:00 PM: Karaoke

Saturday, February 1, 2025

2:30 PM: Luis Romero

Luis Romero 4:00 PM: Marca Distinta

Marca Distinta 5:10 PM: DJ A1

DJ A1 7:00 PM: James Silva

James Silva 8:30 PM: Corazón De Maná

Sunday, February 2, 2025

4:00 PM: Mariachi Fuente

Mariachi Fuente 6:30 PM: Dreaming of You Selena

JALISCO STAGE SCHEDULE

Friday, January 31, 2025

5:30 PM: Lighting of City Hall

Lighting of City Hall 6:00 PM: Jalisco Culinary Experience (Salsa)

Jalisco Culinary Experience (Salsa) 7:00 PM: Retoños De México Jr.

Saturday, February 1, 2025

12:30 PM: Amor al Folklore

Amor al Folklore 2:00 PM: Retoños De México

Retoños De México 4:00 PM: Jalisco Culinary Experience (Guacamole)

Jalisco Culinary Experience (Guacamole) 5:00 PM: Mila and Friends

Mila and Friends 6:30 PM: Viva Folklórico

Sunday, February 2, 2025

1:00 PM: Jalisco Culinary Experience (Top-Shelf Margaritas)

Jalisco Culinary Experience (Top-Shelf Margaritas) 2:00 PM: Retoños De México

Retoños De México 2:45 PM: Mila and Friends

Mila and Friends 3:45 PM: Grupo Folklórico Tonantzin

Grupo Folklórico Tonantzin 4:45 PM: Bella Vista Elementary

Bella Vista Elementary 5:45PM: Ballet Folklórico Nueva Generación

The Taste of Jalisco Festival celebrates Cathedral City’s sister city relationship with the city of Tequila in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

The festival honors this relationship through music, fashion, culture, spirits, and cuisine. The Sister City relationship was first established in 1996 when the two cities entered into a formal Sister Cities agreement.

Since then, exchanges between the Cities have included art, culture, governmental best-practices, youth focused educational opportunities, donation of firefighting equipment, and firefighter training, among others.

Parking for the carnival is free, but admission starts at $5 per person with other activities priced at varying additional fees. More information can be found at tasteofjalisco.com.