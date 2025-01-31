Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival to begin today in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The ninth annual Taste of Jalisco Festival, featuring a carnival, music, food trucks and spirits, will begin Friday, January 31 in Cathedral City.
The event will be held until Sunday at Cathedral City Town Square and Festival Lawn at 68600 E Palm Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234.
Cathedral City residents can get free general admission on opening day by presenting a valid Cathedral City ID or utility bill with photo ID at the Solutions Desk.
Additionally, the first 250 residents attending Saturday and Sunday can receive free tickets to the headline shows by visiting the Solutions Tent inside the festival grounds and presenting proper identification.
Festival Hours are Friday, January 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Following the announcement of the headliners last month, the festival has finalized programming on two stages. All programming takes place at Cathedral City Town Square Park and environs and the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Schedule below:
CATHEDRAL CITY STAGE SCHEDULE
Friday, January 31, 2025
- 5:00 PM: House Music
- 6:00 PM: DJ A1
- 7:00 PM: Outlaw Mariachi
- 9:00 PM: Karaoke
Saturday, February 1, 2025
- 2:30 PM: Luis Romero
- 4:00 PM: Marca Distinta
- 5:10 PM: DJ A1
- 7:00 PM: James Silva
- 8:30 PM: Corazón De Maná
Sunday, February 2, 2025
- 4:00 PM: Mariachi Fuente
- 6:30 PM: Dreaming of You Selena
JALISCO STAGE SCHEDULE
Friday, January 31, 2025
- 5:30 PM: Lighting of City Hall
- 6:00 PM: Jalisco Culinary Experience (Salsa)
- 7:00 PM: Retoños De México Jr.
Saturday, February 1, 2025
- 12:30 PM: Amor al Folklore
- 2:00 PM: Retoños De México
- 4:00 PM: Jalisco Culinary Experience (Guacamole)
- 5:00 PM: Mila and Friends
- 6:30 PM: Viva Folklórico
Sunday, February 2, 2025
- 1:00 PM: Jalisco Culinary Experience (Top-Shelf Margaritas)
- 2:00 PM: Retoños De México
- 2:45 PM: Mila and Friends
- 3:45 PM: Grupo Folklórico Tonantzin
- 4:45 PM: Bella Vista Elementary
- 5:45PM: Ballet Folklórico Nueva Generación
The Taste of Jalisco Festival celebrates Cathedral City’s sister city relationship with the city of Tequila in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
The festival honors this relationship through music, fashion, culture, spirits, and cuisine. The Sister City relationship was first established in 1996 when the two cities entered into a formal Sister Cities agreement.
Since then, exchanges between the Cities have included art, culture, governmental best-practices, youth focused educational opportunities, donation of firefighting equipment, and firefighter training, among others.
Parking for the carnival is free, but admission starts at $5 per person with other activities priced at varying additional fees. More information can be found at tasteofjalisco.com.