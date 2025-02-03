RivCo board set to pass resolution supporting ‘Law-Abiding Immigrants & Refugees’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is slated tomorrow to approve a resolution reinforcing Riverside County's commitment to ``safeguarding civil rights'' for ``law-abiding immigrants and refugees,'' drafted in response to renewed federal immigration law enforcement operations in California and nationwide.

Last week, the board held a nearly four-hour public hearing, permitting attendees to air their concerns on both sides of the debate over border crossings and the potential impacts of federal crackdowns on undocumented migrants in the county.

``Everybody should be protected, especially those individuals who are here because they want a better future for themselves and their families,'' board Chairman Manuel Perez said. ``They're working hard every day, paying their taxes, giving back to society one way or another.''

He and Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez jointly proposed an action plan to establish a one-stop web portal with information on how undocumented immigrants can receive legal and other aid, as well as directing county staff to seek out possible funding mechanisms to help the undocumented community - prioritizing so-called ``dreamers'' -- and draft the formal resolution declaring the county's position on the status of non-citizens.

The website and funding options are still in the works, but the

resolution was quickly drafted and will be reviewed by the board as part of its policy agenda Tuesday.

"This affirms Riverside County is a vibrant, compassionate and welcoming county for all law-abiding immigrants and refugees and commits (the county) to safeguarding the civil rights of all our residents to the fullest extent provided by the law,'' according to the proposed measure.

The resolution reiterates that county agencies will not undertake independent inquiries or actions based ``solely on a person's actual or suspected immigration status, national origin, race or ethnicity.'' However, it acknowledges there is no bar to departments' ``assistance or cooperation with federal authorities if required by state or federal laws.''

It re-emphasizes the county's desire for ``comprehensive, common sense'' immigration reform, which has been stated in two prior resolutions over the last 12 years.

During last week's hearing, a child, identifying himself only as Amman, barely able to see over the podium, told the board, ``I'm talking for my friends who have stopped going to school because of immigration. I don't want their parents to go away from them. And I want them to keep going to school so I can play with them.''

Donna Aarons called the supervisors' proposal ``a slap in the face to those of us who came here legally.''

``Those who are here illegally cause a strain on the country,'' she said. ``California cannot afford to provide funding and services to those who aren't here legally -- housing, food stamps, cash aid. They are illegal aliens, and it doesn't matter whether they abide by the law.''

Representatives from multiple nonprofit organizations vowed ongoing support for those who may face deportation proceedings, including Todec Legal Center, League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, and Inland SoCal United Way.

Perez and Gutierrez said they were originally inspired to propose an action plan to enhance community understanding of what undocumented immigrants are entitled to in California, particularly those residents who availed themselves of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was initiated during the Obama administration.

Nearly 1 million DACA recipients, or ``dreamers,'' established residency until the program was halted by President Donald Trump during his 2017-21 term. It was brought back under the Biden administration but was tangled up in legal challenges. The program facilitated permanent residency for border crossers who were minors at the time. The supervisors moved beyond DACA in their proposal, attempting to confront the swell in U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement apprehensions of migrants.

In his first week back in the White House, Trump declared a national emergency along the southern border with Mexico under a ``Securing Our Borders'' directive, ending the Biden administration's ``catch and-release'' program and re-instituting the ``Remain-in-Mexico'' policy that prohibits automatic asylum for those seeking entry.

During the Biden administration, Riverside County received a constant stream of border crossers, most of whom were dropped by Border Patrol agents in Blythe, Indio and Murrieta. One county Executive Office estimate put the figure at anywhere from 120 to 200 ``drop-offs'' per day.

U.S. Customs & Border Enforcement figures show that from 2022 to 2024, there were about 7 million ``land border encounters'' involving people entering the U.S. from Mexico. Figures released last year by the California Legislative Analyst's Office indicated nearly 360,000 arrivals were awaiting immigration hearings statewide.

Public safety officials, including Sheriff Chad Bianco and District Attorney Mike Hestrin, have expressed backing for stronger border enforcement to, among other things, stem the flow of fentanyl smuggling into the country.

The board published a California Department of Justice fact sheet containing explanations for the California Values Act, Trust and Truth acts, which together prohibit local law enforcement agencies from directly participating in federal immigration enforcement actions, including not reporting foreign nationals' presence in correctional facilities, barring a court order.

``We need to take a stand,'' Perez said. ``We will not support the separation of families.''