Plaza Theatre receives $1 million donation from real estate figure

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The under-renovation Plaza Theatre has received a $1 million donation from local real estate entrepreneur Brad Prescott, the theater announced today.

In addition to the initial seven-figure sum, Prescott, through his Brad Prescott Foundation, promised to match up to $1 million in additional donations, according to a statement from the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation.

Prescott's contribution pushes the total amount of renovation funds raised to $18 million, about two-thirds of what the Plaza Theatre Foundation is seeking to cover construction costs and contingencies.

"My passion has always been preserving open space so future generations can enjoy it,'' Prescott said. "But I've come to realize that saving historic architecture is also vital.''

The venue, which opened in 1936, was the site of film premieres, national radio broadcasts, the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies until it closed in 2014.

For five years, the building lay in disrepair until Palm Springs began a restoration campaign. Fundraising was in its early stages when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing activity to cease, according to officials.

The efforts re-ignited in October 2021 when David Lee -- a co-creator of the Emmy-winning 1993-2004 NBC comedy series "Frasier'' -- donated $5 million to the project, half of the project's initial $10 million goal.

Theater staff said the venue is set to reopen in December.

The theater partially unveiled the planned 2025-26 lineup earlier this month, with Lily Tomlin, Jane Lynch, Brad Williams, Bianca Del Rio, Cary Elwes and Matthew Morrison among the selected performers, in addition to productions of "Spamilton: An American Parody," "The Mikado" and "Puppy Pals Live."

Officials confirmed more shows will be announced "in the very near future."

"This announcement marks a pivotal moment in the Plaza Theatres next act,'' said John Bolton, Plaza Theatre & Oak View Group general manager. "These initial 10 shows spotlight the Plaza Theatre's ability to host world-class entertainment, from comedy to music to theater to opera to classical music to family events and movies with special guest stars.''

Additional information about the restoration effort can be found at savetheplazatheatreps.com.