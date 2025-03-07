Upset Alert: Men’s No. 1 seed out at BNP Paribas Open

TALLON'S TIME ⏱ @Griekii takes out the top seed on his sixth match point! #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/jAY9xzzBT5

Wow! Down goes No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev, losing to Tallon Griekspoor in a tiebreak. Big upset here inside Stadium 1 to start the first weekend in Indian Wells. #TennisParadise @KESQ pic.twitter.com/iM4zzkOaZp

No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev, and World No. 2, lost to Tallon Griekspoor.

We've got a major upset early in the BNP Paribas Open.

