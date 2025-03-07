Skip to Content
News

Upset Alert: Men’s No. 1 seed out at BNP Paribas Open

Blake Arthur KESQ
By
New
Published 3:10 PM

We've got a major upset early in the BNP Paribas Open.

No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev, and World No. 2, lost to Tallon Griekspoor.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content