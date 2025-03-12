New version of CBP One app allows migrants to ‘self-deport’

A mobile app intended for migrants seeking asylum to set up appointments for screening, now has a new purpose under President Trump's administration.

The latest version of the new app now has a new name - CBP Home - and a new feature that allows people to 'self-deport.'

Trump's administration initially shut down the app before relaunching it this week. Users can check border wait times, apply for a provisional I-94 entry, request an inspection of agriculture products, and a new option for migrants to leave the U.S.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection page shows the requirements needed to self-deport:

Take a clear picture

fill out biographical information along with a current phone number

Answer additional questions

Submit to CBP

Right now, it’s unclear who would actually use the CBP Home app for “voluntary departure,” or what the government hopes to gain from the app.