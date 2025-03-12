New version of CBP One app allows migrants to ‘self-deport’
A mobile app intended for migrants seeking asylum to set up appointments for screening, now has a new purpose under President Trump's administration.
The latest version of the new app now has a new name - CBP Home - and a new feature that allows people to 'self-deport.'
Trump's administration initially shut down the app before relaunching it this week. Users can check border wait times, apply for a provisional I-94 entry, request an inspection of agriculture products, and a new option for migrants to leave the U.S.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection page shows the requirements needed to self-deport:
- Take a clear picture
- fill out biographical information along with a current phone number
- Answer additional questions
- Submit to CBP
Right now, it’s unclear who would actually use the CBP Home app for “voluntary departure,” or what the government hopes to gain from the app.