New version of CBP One app allows migrants to ‘self-deport’

By
New
Published 10:52 PM

A mobile app intended for migrants seeking asylum to set up appointments for screening, now has a new purpose under President Trump's administration.

The latest version of the new app now has a new name - CBP Home - and a new feature that allows people to 'self-deport.'

Trump's administration initially shut down the app before relaunching it this week. Users can check border wait times, apply for a provisional I-94 entry, request an inspection of agriculture products, and a new option for migrants to leave the U.S.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection page shows the requirements needed to self-deport:

  • Take a clear picture
  • fill out biographical information along with a current phone number
  • Answer additional questions
  • Submit to CBP

Right now, it’s unclear who would actually use the CBP Home app for “voluntary departure,” or what the government hopes to gain from the app. 

María García

