Mudslides trap several vehicles in San Jacinto

Firefighters in San Jacinto are on the scene of multiple mudslides.

The mudslides happened across the roadway at Soboba Road and Chabela Drive. Several vehicles were trapped with occupants inside, CAL FIRE reports.

WATER RESCUE/MUDSLIDE - rpt @ 6:06 A.M. Soboba Rd. x Chabela Dr. in the @CitySanJacinto. Firefighters are on the scene of multiple mudslides across the roadway. Several vehicles were trapped with occupants inside. Swift Water Rescue Team was able to walk out six patients who were… pic.twitter.com/kYrZeAtJNh — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) March 13, 2025

CAL FIRE said the Swift Water Rescue Team was able to walk out six patients, all of whom were evaluated by paramedics on the scene and released.

Soboba Rd. will be closed between Chabela Dr. and State/Gilman Springs Rd. while road crews work to clear the mudflow and vehicles from the roadway