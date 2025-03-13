Skip to Content
Mudslides trap several vehicles in San Jacinto

today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:33 AM

Firefighters in San Jacinto are on the scene of multiple mudslides.

The mudslides happened across the roadway at Soboba Road and Chabela Drive. Several vehicles were trapped with occupants inside, CAL FIRE reports.

CAL FIRE said the Swift Water Rescue Team was able to walk out six patients, all of whom were evaluated by paramedics on the scene and released.

Soboba Rd. will be closed between Chabela Dr. and State/Gilman Springs Rd. while road crews work to clear the mudflow and vehicles from the roadway

Jesus Reyes

