BNP Paribas to remain title sponsor of Indian Wells tennis tournament through 2029

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - BNP Paribas announced the extension of its title sponsorship of the Indian Wells tennis tournament with a five-year contract that runs through 2029.

In addition to the title sponsorship, BNP Paribas announced it will increase the number of scholarships for local students from four to 10. This past week, the European Bank presented scholarships to four students at Indio High School.

“Renewing the BNP Paribas Open contract is a testament to the continued growth of this event as well as the partnership between the tournament and BNP Paribas. The bank’s commitment to promoting tennis at all levels has made us a trusted partner in tennis and stakeholders, including BNP Paribas clients and staff, making the BNP Paribas Open our marquee tennis event here in the Americas," said José Placido, CEO of BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas. "This agreement ensures the tournament will continue to attract top players, provide a world-class experience for attendees, and contribute to the local Coachella Valley economy, including helping the next generation of players.”

BNP Paribas began its title sponsorship of the tournament in 2009 and has become the longest-running sponsor in the event’s history.

Over the past 17 years, the tournament has seen record attendance, achieved equal prize money for women, and earned recognition as a favorite among top players.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with BNP Paribas. Their support has been instrumental in making the BNP Paribas Open the world-class destination that it is today. We look forward to continuing to work with BNP Paribas in the coming years to build upon the tradition of excellence we have created together and provide fans with the unparalleled experience, thrilling matches and unforgettable moments that they’ve come to expect,” said Tommy Haas, Tournament Director of the BNP Paribas Open.

Often referred to as "Tennis Paradise", the BNP Paribas Open is held annually in Indian Wells. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is a stunning venue that features the second-largest tennis stadium in the world.

Officials with the European bank said they are proud to continue supporting the tournament, which in 2024 was voted the Tournament of the Year by both ATP and WTA players for a record-setting tenth consecutive year.

The 2024 event also saw record prize money awarded, with nearly $20 million in total across both Tours.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open also set a new all-time attendance record, with 493,440 spectators over the fortnight.

“The title sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open has proven a great success by any measure and continues to deliver a level of quality that perfectly aligns with BNP Paribas’ values. With the renewal of the contract, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting the growth and development of the BNP Paribas Open and we are looking forward to further elevating the tournament's status in the tennis world,” said Elise Hermant, Global Head of Communications for BNP Paribas.

BNP Paribas is one of the largest and longest-standing sponsors of tennis worldwide, with an unparalleled commitment to the sport dating back to 1973 with Roland-Garros, also known as the French Open.

BNP Paribas’ support spans every level of the game across the globe, from community tennis to the highest levels of professional competition. This includes singles, doubles, team tennis, wheelchair tennis, youth community and family tennis, ensuring tennis remains accessible for future generations.