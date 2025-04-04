Coachella attendees on high alert after local measles case

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Coachella and Stagecoach, the valley's largest events, are just weeks away as the county deals with a recent measles case.

Earlier this week, Riverside County health officials revealed a Coachella Valley resident tested positive for measles.

The health scare comes as other parts of the country also deal with an increase in cases and the Coachella Valley welcomes travelers from around the world.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with local festival-goers on the safety measures they're taking to stay safe.