Two Valley school districts plan ahead of possible bill mandating phonics-based ‘science of reading’

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – California legislature continues its battle on determining the best way to teach students how to read. The new bill, AB 1121, would mandate the method of the "science of learning" which is a phonics-based teaching method.

While teacher unions across the state have pushed back on similar bills saying it wouldn't work for all students, especially those who English is their second language, some districts in the Valley are new to the phonics-based teaching and have seen positive impacts.

Desert Sands and Palm Springs Unified School Districts have each implemented the "science of reading" within the last five to eight years, and have just started offering training for administration and teachers. Both have said this process has been beneficial for students and teachers.

One of the criticisms of phonics-based learning is that it wouldn't help every student. Administrators with Desert Sands and Palm Springs Unified School Districts say those critics are right, and phonics-based teaching alone isn't a comprehensive method.

But from what administrators say they understand of AB 1121, it would mandate having the "science of learning" as a portion of learning to read, and teaching students phonics among other methods.

