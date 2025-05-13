RSO honors deputies who died in the line of duty 20 years apart on May 13

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office honored two deputies who died in separate incidents 20 years apart in the line of duty.

Deputy Bruce K. Lee was killed in La Quinta on May 13, 2003, while responding to a disturbing the peace call. Lee attempted to question and reason with a mentally disturbed man, however, a physical encounter ensued, and the man was able to secure Lee’s police baton. He inflicted severe blows to the deputy’s head and neck, resulting in massive trauma.

A 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Lee was assigned to Indio Station. His wife of nine years, mother, father and sister survived him.

In December 2005, the city of La Quinta dedicated a section of Highway 111 that runs through the city and placed the signs named "Deputy Bruce Lee Memorial Highway."

Deputy Brett Harris, 26, was killed in an on-duty crash in San Jacinto while responding to a call for service. He suffered major injuries, including a catastrophic brain injury, from the crash, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. He was pronounced dead the following day, May 13.

According to Officer Jason Montez of the California Highway Patrol, the deputy was traveling westbound in his marked sheriff's SUV and entered the intersection at the same time as a Nissan Maxima going north.

"The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights," Montez said. "After the collision, the sheriff's patrol vehicle crashed into a light pole."

Harris was assigned to the Hemet's Sheriff's Station. He is survived his wife, mother and father, twin sister, and brother.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said Harris' organs were donated, "In a final act of Service Above Self," as per his wishes.

The Hemet Sheriff's Station held a ceremony on Tuesday.