Palm Springs fertility clinic to reopen Tuesday at temporary location

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - The Palm Springs fertility clinic that was targeted in what authorities have described as an act of domestic terrorism is set to reopen its doors at a temporary location on Tuesday.

Officials with American Reproductive Centers said they would be open for existing patients, but anyone interested in becoming a new patient was encouraged to call to schedule an appointment. The temporary location will be at the El Mirador Medical Plaza, across the street from the clinic's original location on Indian Canyon Drive.

In the wake of the bombing, city officials along with clinic representatives have expressed optimism regarding the future of the original clinic location.

The clinic, at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, was hit with a bombing shortly before 11 a.m. on May 17, in which only the bomber was killed. Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, was identified as the suspect killed in the explosion. Bartkus was believed to have authored an "anti pro-life manifesto" and was motivated by disdain for families and childbirth in general, the FBI announced.

Embryos and other lab-preserved endowments are maintained at the clinic, which sustained extensive damage. There was additionally collateral damage to several buildings in the immediate vicinity, according to the FBI. Four people were hurt, but there were no reports of life-threatening injuries.

Despite the blast, clinic staff and first responders reacted quickly, reportedly saving most of the eggs used for in-vitro treatments.

"Our clinic, where hope is nurtured and futures begin, was the target of a senseless and destructive act," Amer Abdallah, a representative for the American Reproductive Centers, said at a news conference last week. "Today, we reaffirm our mission to provide the highest-quality fertility care in a safe and compassionate environment, with the highest level of quality, integrity and service. We believe in miracles, we witness it every day."

Federal agents are digging deeper into Bartkus' background, probing "multiple online posts and audio recordings . . . where he had expressed these views," according to the FBI.

"Evidence indicates the explosion targeting the American Reproductive Centers was premeditated and that the attack was an intentional act of terrorism," the bureau said, noting Bartkus "had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products which could be combined to create a

home-made explosive device." The specific type used in the attack wasn't named.

"The Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation indicates that Guy Edward Bartkus had ideations of attacking clinics in the past and had anti-natalist beliefs," the agency stated. "(The anti-natalist position) is that

it's morally wrong or unjustifiable to have children. Anti-natalists base their views on a variety of concerns, including human suffering, consent, overpopulation and the environment."

On Thursday, city officials joined the clinic's operators in announcing expedited moves to keep the business running, relying on assistance from Desert Regional Medical Center and other facilities until a new building is built.

"As a city, we will continue to work closely with Dr. Abdallah to do whatever it takes to make the transition as seamless as possible to provide immediate care to your patients," Councilwoman Naomi Soto said. "Their work creates our future residents, our future neighbors, our future community

members."

American Reproductive Centers can be reached at 760-346-4334.