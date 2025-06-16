Developer John Wessman found not guilty of bribing former Palm Springs mayor

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Developer John Wessman was found not guilty of bribing former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet.

A jury found Wessman not guilty on all charges, which included nine counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy.

Wessman was accused of paying former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet more than $200,000 to secure city support for downtown redevelopment projects between 2012 and 2014.

Pougnet and developer Richard Meaney have both pleaded guilty to charges related to this case. Pougnet is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2. Meaney's sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

Wessman was one of the most influential developers in Palm Springs, credited with shaping the city’s modern downtown through projects like the Kimpton Rowan Hotel, Wessman Development headquarters, and the Palm Springs Downtown Revitalization Project.

Steve Pougnet and John Wessman (2012)

The case, which began as a federal corruption probe until it was turned over to county investigators in 2016, has been plagued by repeated delays, some resulting from ongoing challenges by the defense to the indictment, as well as the COVID lockdowns, Pougnet's relocation to another state, changes to legal counsel and related complications.

Pougnet served two terms as mayor, leaving office in 2015.

