Man suspected in 2019 La Quinta shooting charged with murder

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in La Quinta in 2019 was officially charged with murder.

Jorge Huerta-Arias of Whitewater was charged with murder, along with sentence-enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and engaging in criminal street gang activity. on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned today. There is no word on whether that has taken place.

Jorge Huerta-Arias

Huerta-Arias was arrested Friday near Haughen Lehmann in Whitewater.

Law enforcement serve search warrant in neighborhood near Haugen Lehmann in Whitewater (6/13/25)



Authorities said he was identified as the suspect in the murder of Cathedral City resident Anthony Carrillo, 19. Carrillo was found with gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 53000 block of Avenida Madero on Oct. 26, 2019.

Anthony Carrillo

Deputies at the scene of the shooting

(10/26/19)

The case went cold after years of investigation. In 2023, Riverside County Sheriff's investigators put out a call to the community for information on the case. Recently, detectives reviewed the case and found evidence and information that led to the identification of Huerta-Arias, authorities said.

A possible motive has not been disclosed.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Master Investigator J. Manjarrez or Master Investigator V. Magana of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

