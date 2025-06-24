Splash House 2025 lineup released, remaining passes on sale Thursday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The lineup for the 2025 edition of Splash House has been released.

Weekend 1 takes place on Aug. 8-10 and will feature notable DJs, such as Disco Lines, Troyboi, Hayden James, Notion, and Eli Brown. After Hours at the Air Museum will be headlined by Diplo b2b Blond:Ish and Waxtroda.

Weekend 2 takes place on Aug. 15-17. Notable DJs include Boys Noise, Sofi Tukker, BUNT., Neil Frances, Max Styler, and Noizu. Disclosure and Cloonee will perform at After Hours.

The popular poolside festival will take place at the Saguaro, Renaissance, and Riviera (formerly Margaritaville) in Palm Springs. After Hours programming takes place at night at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Remaining passes will go on sale this Thursday. Visit splashhouse.com for more information.