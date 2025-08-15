Splash House returns for Weekend 2 in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Splash House continues with another weekend of fun and house music in Palm Springs.

Weekend 2 takes place on Aug. 15-17. Limited tickets remain on sale, according to organizers.

The festivities kick off Friday night with "After Hours" at the Palm Springs Air Museum, featuring a DJ set by Disclosure.

Organizers said weekend two features a "fierce blend of dance floor legends and next-gen heat."

Leading the charge is electrifying duo SOFI TUKKER, the versatile and genre-defying Boys Noize, legendary house icon Claude VonStroke, and tech-house impresario Noizu. The stacked lineup continues with breakout star Max Styler, indie duo Neil Frances, funky house innovator AYYBO, Latin tech maestro Andruss, percussive groove specialist Ranger Trucco, and viral producer nimino. Additional highlights include feel-good house from BUNT., low end frequencies from Taiki Nulight, and next gen icons GENESI, Angrybaby, Jackie Hollander, Annicka, and more.

Felicia Garcia Brandon Denlsey Gabriella Hughes Brandon Denlsey

Saturday's After Hours will feature Cloonee.

The popular poolside festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Saguaro, Renaissance, and Riviera (formerly Margaritaville) in Palm Springs.

Tickets remain available. Visit splashhouse.com for more information.