Two arrested in connection with the murder of Cathedral City teen

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old last week in Cathedral City.

Police announced Tuesday that an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested on Monday. According to jail records, both suspects were arrested in San Diego. Both are currently being held on $1 million bail.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court in Indio on Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Whispering Palms Trail and Mission Indian Trail. Police said a group of teens in that area had a confrontation with some people in a vehicle, and someone in the vehicle shot at the victim, identified as 13-year-old Alan Martinez, also known as Reuben.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vigil was held in his honor at the scene of the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.