Officials warn of canal dangers following drowning in Indio

Published 10:37 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Officials are warning the public about the dangers of local canals after a person drowned Thursday in Indio.

This tragedy follows previous incidents. With steep walls, strong currents, and limited ways to escape, canals can quickly turn deadly.

Officials are urging residents to stay away from canals, especially during the hot summer months when people and pets are more likely to get too close. Authorities stress that canals are not safe for swimming or attempting rescues.

As the investigation continues, police and safety officials hope this latest incident serves as a serious reminder of how dangerous these waterways can be.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

