Riverside County Department of Animal Services transports 52 dogs to Maine

Riverside, Calif. (KESQ) – 52 dogs were transported to Maine this week to help them find homes amid critical overcapacity at Riverside County shelters.

The pets are destined for Miracle Lane Farm and Sanctuary (Maine), Give a Dog a Home Rescue (Maine) and SPCA Westchester (New York).

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) partnered with Wings of Rescue for the transportation.

“These are 52 lives changed thanks to our amazing Wings of Rescue partners who continue to show up for RivCo pets looking for a second chance,” said RCDAS Manager Daylin Valencia. “I’m grateful to be part of a team that is committed to lifesaving where we rally to get these pets ready for their flights whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

RCDAS continues to operate in critical overcapacity for dogs, where three to four share a kennel designed for only two. To help get pets into homes and reduce overcrowding, adoption and reclaim fees are waived at all shelter locations.

“Fall In Love” fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchips, age-appropriate vaccinations and engraved ID tags. With over 1,000 dogs across the shelter system, there are a wide variety of breeds, ages and personalities to choose from.

If community members cannot adopt but want to give a pet a break from the shelter, short-term fosters are also needed. Families can take advantage of the Dog Day Out field trip program that helps give a dog a break from their kennel while exposing them to potential adopters. Dogs who go out on just one day trip get to exercise, socialize and destress making them 5 times more likely to be adopted.

For more information on fee-waived adoptions and how to sign-up to foster, visit www.rcdas.org