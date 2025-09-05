Harold Matzner speaks with News Channel 3 in what would be his final interview

Tonight, a News Channel 3 exclusive: the life and legacy of Harold Matzner, in his own words.

Matzner died Thursday at Eisenhower Health after a battle with an illness.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut recently spoke with Matzner in what ended up being his final interview.

Matzner was unable to do the interview with Peter in person because of health issues, but I'm honored he still took the time to speak with me by phone. Little did we know it would be his very last interview.

