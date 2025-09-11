Anne Ambrose appointed as interim city manager of Cathedral City

Cathedral City, Calif. (KESQ) – Anne Ambrose was officially appointed as Interim City Manager of Cathedral City, following the retirement of Charles McClendon.

The City Council of Cathedral City approved Ambrose's appointment during Wednesday's meeting. It goes into effect on Sept. 20.

Ambrose, who has served as the City’s Assistant City Manager since January 2023, will lead the organization during the recruitment process for a permanent City Manager following the retirement of Charles McClendon.

She will serve in both the City Manager and Assistant City Manager roles during the recruitment process.

“Anne has demonstrated exceptional leadership and comprehensive knowledge of our City’s operations over the past two and a half years,” said Mayor Nancy Ross. “Her experience and familiarity with our programs and projects make her the ideal choice to ensure continuity of service during this transition period.”

McClendon announced his retirement in June after 11 years of service to the city and a 47-year career in local government. He was honored during Wednesday's meeting.

His final day is set for Sept. 19.

The City Council has engaged Bob Murray and Associates to conduct a nationwide recruitment process, which is expected to take approximately six months. City officials said the goal is to have a permanent City Manager in place by early 2026.

During her tenure as Assistant City Manager, city officials said Ambrose has been instrumental in overseeing the City’s day-to-day operations and has gained deep familiarity with all municipal programs and projects. She took an active leadership role in our response and recovery efforts for Tropical Storm Hillary and the implementation of the City’s 5-Year Strategic Plan, as well as the implementation of the city's Citizen Self Service Portal, and has made significant strides in enhancing the city's offering of online services, including licensing, permitting, inspections and payments.

City officials said her appointment ensures seamless continuity of leadership and service to the community.

“I’m honored by the Council’s confidence in my ability to serve Cathedral City in this expanded role,” Ambrose said. “Having worked closely with the team and community for over two years, I’m committed to maintaining our momentum on key initiatives while ensuring smooth operations during this transition.”

Ambrose brings more than 25 years of local government experience to the position.

Before joining Cathedral City, she served as interim city manager for the City of California City in Kern County, where she oversaw 142 employees and a $67 million budget. She also spent 24 years at the City of Palmdale, serving as the Director of Public Safety and Community Relations from 1999-2013 and Director of Administrative Services from 2013-2021, where she led organizational improvements and enhanced customer service delivery.

A graduate of Kent State University, Ambrose holds a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Northridge, and is a graduate of the Leading, Educating, and Developing (LEAD) Program at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.