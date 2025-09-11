Body cam footage of July deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Beaumont released

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office released body-worn camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Beaumont this past July.

The shooting happened on the evening of July 29 on the side of the road near Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road.

According to the agency, a deputy contacted a motorcyclist.

"When the deputy asked if the male had any weapons, the male became uncooperative and ran toward a nearby residence," Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a video recapping the incident.

Bianco said during a foot pursuit, the suspect produced a firearm, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect, identified as Justin Perry James, 53, of Beaumont, was hospitalized in critical condition. Bianco said he remains hospitalized.

Investigations into the shooting remain active and ongoing. The incident will be reviewed by the Riverside County District Attorney's office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.