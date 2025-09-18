Legal group representing 15 victims injured in Palm Springs Parade crash to file lawsuit

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The law firm representing 15 people injured when a Palm Springs police motorcycle crashed into spectators at the 2024 Festival of Lights Parade says it will move forward with a lawsuit against the city.

Stefano Formica of Formica Law Group told News Channel 3 his clients are still in treatment and deserve accountability. “We’re going to be filing,” Formica said, adding that reforms announced by the city have not yet produced “real changes.”

On December 7, 2024, Palm Springs police motorcycles led the Festival of Lights Parade through downtown. The department’s administrative review found officers performed unauthorized stunts, including “bumping up” their front wheels. One officer lost control, and his motorcycle slid into the crowd, injuring 11. CHP investigated and referred the case to the Riverside County District Attorney, where it remains under review.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s August 2025 review cited unauthorized maneuvers dating back years, supervisory inaction, “mission drift” from safety to entertainment, breakdowns in communication, and officer fatigue tied to overtime.

Reforms announced by the city include:

Banning dangerous maneuvers at parades and public events

Limiting all event vehicles to 15 mph

Stronger command and supervision at large gatherings

Creating a full-time special events supervisor

Fatigue management protocols and retraining on incident command



Formica said while the reforms sound like progress, they have not been implemented. “It’s just a statement right now,” he said.

“Several of the individuals that were involved are back at work. If this were an ordinary person on a motorcycle, we’d be talking about arrests and potential jail time.”



Formica says his team has formally requested the city’s internal investigation notes and CHP’s full report but has yet to receive them. “Until we actually see what measures have been put into place, we’re not ready to continue those conversations,” he said.

Formica says his team will file “fairly soon.”

News Channel 3 has asked the city for confirmation on the officer’s employment status and whether any discipline has been issued.

The city has not yet responded.

Timeline of Key Events

Dec. 7, 2024 — A Palm Springs police motorcycle crashes into spectators during the Festival of Lights Parade, injuring 11. CHP begins investigation.

Dec. 2024 — Victims and their families begin medical treatment; one child suffers a traumatic brain injury.

Dec. 9, 2024 — Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills grounds the department’s motorcycle fleet pending review.

August 2025 — PSPD releases administrative review citing unauthorized stunts, officer fatigue, lack of supervision, and “mission drift” from safety to entertainment. The review recommends banning dangerous maneuvers and capping vehicle speeds at parades.

Sept. 2025 — Formica Law Group issues a statement calling the reforms insufficient, vowing to seek accountability through legal action.

This week — Attorney Stefano Formica confirms to News Channel 3 the firm will file suit “fairly soon”