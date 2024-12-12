Law Group, victim in Palm Springs holiday crash discuss potential case

12 people were injured after a motorcycle police officer lost control and crashed into the crowd at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade.

The Formica Law Group is representing six of the victims, which includes a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle spoke with attorney Stefano Formica and one of his clients in this case, Jaime Rene Ruiz.

Ruiz is related to five of those injured Saturday night, he is the uncle of one and the father of another.

Formica and Ruiz said they haven't filed litigation against the city, but are collecting facts in their investigation. We asked Ruiz directly if he believes whether the city is responsible for what happened at the parade.

"My family is distraught over this. they're traumatized over this. There needs to be something fixed. There needs to be something taken care of," said Jamie Rene Ruiz, one of the victims being represented by the Formica Law Group.

We've reached out to the city of Palm Springs for comment but have not heard back as of Thursday morning.

