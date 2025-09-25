Electric scooter theft prompts security warnings from local retailers

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Local e-bike retailers are urging customers to take extra precautions after two men were arrested this week for allegedly stealing electric scooters in Rancho Mirage. The incident is the latest in a string of thefts that have put both electric bike and scooter owners on high alert across the Coachella Valley.

E-bike and scooter thefts have become increasingly common as the popularity of electric mobility devices surges. Lightweight, portable, and often left unattended or improperly locked, these high-value items have become prime targets for thieves.

Many shops are now taking it upon themselves to educate buyers about security.

