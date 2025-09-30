Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s annual snow guessing contest begins Oct. 1

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dreaming of a winter wonderland in the desert heat? The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Annual Snow Guessing Contest is just around the corner!

Kicking off October 1, the contest continues until the first measurable inch of snow falls at the Tramway’s Mountain Station, elevation 8,516 feet.

The first ten guests to accurately select the date of snowfall will win four regular Tram admission tickets, plus a special Tram gift. If there are more than ten correct entries, winners will be chosen by the earliest postmark date.

To submit an entry, write your best-guess date on a postcard and mail it to: Snow Guessing Contest, 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Please note that only one date per postcard will be accepted. For more information and contest rules, visit https://pstramway.com/snow-guessing-2025.

Last year's contest didn't have a winner until January 7, 2025. There were four winners out of 878 entries.