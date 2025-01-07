Skip to Content
Four winners in Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s snow guessing contest

today at 1:21 PM
Published 1:15 PM

Four entries out of hundreds of others are the winners of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's annual snow guessing contest.

The contest runs until the first measurable inch of snow touches the tram's Mountain Station, which happened to be Tuesday morning.

There were four contestants who submitted the correct date:

  1. Alena Callimanis of La Quinta
  2. The Larson Family of La Quinta
  3. Jo Wheet of Palm Springs
  4. Martina Jimenez of Hemet

Each winner will receive four regular Tramway admission tickets (valid for one year) plus a special Tramway gift memento.

The contest began on October 1 and 878 entries were received.

Jesus Reyes

