39 Riverside County pets take flight to Seattle to find homes

Riverside, Calif. (KESQ) – 39 pets were flown from Riverside County to Seattle this week to help them find loving new homes.

The flight was a result of a partnership between Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) and Wings of Rescue.

20 dogs and eight cats went to Seattle Humane, while 11 cats went to Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

“Our County initiative RivCo Rise is all about saving more lives and continuing these flights with partners is an amazing effort,” said Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Whether in Riverside or Seattle, RCDAS is giving pets more opportunities to be seen and find a place to call home.”

The flight is the 11th of the year, up from three in 2024.

RCDAS continues to operate in critical overcapacity for dogs and reached over 230% capacity in September.

The department is urging community members to adopt, foster and volunteer to help move dogs out of the shelter and has started several new programs to help clear space.

“Every animal on this flight represents hope - for the pets themselves and for the families who will welcome them,” said RCDAS Manager Daylin Valencia. “While we remain overcapacity, we are focused on giving pets a chance at a new life, and we’re grateful to everyone who fosters, adopts, and volunteers to make that possible.”

In addition to expanding the animal transfer program this year, the following programs were launched to encourage community support.

DIBS for Dogs Pre-Adoption: Allows adopters to place “DIBS” on a dog that is on a stray wait to be the first in line to adopt the dog on the first day it is available. This program is available at all shelter locations in person only.

Ticket to Ride Foster Program: Short-term foster opportunity for pets who are slotted for a transport flight. This program gives people a start and end date for foster and helps clear space in kennels leading up to a flight.

Dog Day Out Field Trips: Take a dog out on a one-day field trip for exercise, socialization and enrichment in the community. Dogs who go out on a field trip are 5x more likely to be adopted!

D5 Furry Pets Foster Program: Available to residents of District 5 only. Receive a stipend for fostering dogs, puppies or kittens for up to 21 days and an additional bonus if the pet is adopted.

To view adoptable pets, visit www.rcdas.org/adoptable-pets. If you want to help but cannot adopt, consider signing up to foster at www.rcdas.org/support/foster-care.