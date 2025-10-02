Palm Springs to host grand opening of affordable senior housing complex

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials will host a grand opening of an affordable housing complex for low-income seniors later this month.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at 1475 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

It will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., with Mayor Ron deHarte, city council members, City Manager Scott Stiles, project developers, community partners, Riverside County officials and residents in attendance.

Aloe Palm Canyon is a 71-unit apartment complex designed for those aged 55 and older who earn 0% to 80% of the area median income, city officials said. Twenty-five units will be dedicated to formerly unhoused residents, and long-term rent restrictions will be in place on 69 of the 71 units.

Amenities will include a community room with a demonstration kitchen, a computer room, library, fitness center, laundry facilities, off-street parking and on-site resources to aid individuals transition out of homelessness.

"The project is a major step forward in addressing the region's critical need for senior and supportive housing,'' city officials said.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson got an exclusive first look at the community. Click here to check out her report.